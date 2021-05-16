Tielemans stunner wins FA Cup for Leicester
>> Reuters
Published: 16 May 2021 12:57 AM BdST Updated: 16 May 2021 12:57 AM BdST
A magnificent long-range strike from Youri Tielemans gave Leicester City their first FA Cup triumph with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday, in front of the biggest crowd in England since March 2020.
Leicester had been beaten in all their three previous FA Cup final appearances, most recently in 1969, and they were on the back foot for most of the game.
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea dominated the first half but struggled to create major openings, even after Leicester lost their centre half Jonny Evans to injury in the 34th minute.
Tielemans's goal will count among the finest to win this 149-year old competition. Collecting the ball centrally he pushed forward and as the Chelsea defence backed off he unleashed a perfectly struck drive which the diving Kepe Arrizabalaga could do nothing about.
There was late drama when Chelsea thought they had levelled through a Wes Morgan own goal but VAR ruled that Ben Chilwell had been offside.
- Real sink Granada to remain in La Liga title hunt
- Firmino double fires Liverpool to 4-2 win at United
- Coach Jamie Day says he is ‘pleased Bangladesh can win, compete now’
- Barca squander lead twice to draw at Levante in blow to title hopes
- Man City crowned champions as Leicester win at Man United
- Title-chasing Real snatch draw with Sevilla after VAR drama
Most Read
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- Bangladesh plans to stretch lockdown as Eid exodus stokes fear of third COVID wave
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to May 23, notice on Sunday
- Bangladesh reports 261 new virus cases, lowest daily count in a year
- Lines, tokens and money brokers: Myanmar's crumbling economy runs low on cash
- Police arrest ex-MP Shajahan Chowdhury, a Jamaat leader, with ties to Hifazat violence
- After posts trolling rock star James, singer Noble says his Facebook account is ‘hacked’
- Dhaka city empty, silent after a buzzing Eid day
- Bangladesh health services chief wants ‘dangerous’ return travel for Eid holidaymakers delayed to reduce COVID risks
- India's daily COVID-19 deaths near 4,000 as police sent to halt dumping of bodies