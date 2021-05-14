Real sink Granada to remain in La Liga title hunt
>> Reuters
Published: 14 May 2021 04:06 AM BdST Updated: 14 May 2021 04:14 AM BdST
Real Madrid swatted aside Granada 4-1 on Thursday to ensure the La Liga title race will go down to the wire.
First-half strikes from Luka Modric and Rodrygo put the visitors in control, and even when Jorge Molina halved the deficit on 71 minutes they rarely looked troubled.
Substitute Alvaro Odriozola restored Real's two-goal advantage after 75 minutes and less than 60 seconds later Karim Benzema made it four after latching onto an error from Granada keeper Rui Silva.
Real moved into second place on 78 points, two behind leaders Atletico Madrid with two games left to play.
Real travel to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday while Atleti host Osasuna on the same day, with all matches kicking off simultaneously.
Should Real fail to beat Bilbao, Atletico will be champions if they overcome Osasuna.
https://bangla.bdnews24.com/sport/article1890346.bdnews
- Real sink Granada to remain in La Liga title hunt
- Firmino double fires Liverpool to 4-2 win at United
- Coach Jamie Day says he is ‘pleased Bangladesh can win, compete now’
- Barca squander lead twice to draw at Levante in blow to title hopes
- Man City crowned champions as Leicester win at Man United
- Title-chasing Real snatch draw with Sevilla after VAR drama
Most Read
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- Bangladesh’s first metro train makes short trip in media exhibition
- Hasina says Bangladesh is buying 10m COVID vaccine doses from different sources
- Bangladesh study shows Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine produces antibodies in 97pc recipients
- PBI says Babul paid wife’s killers ‘several times’ as murder case unravels
- Bangladesh plans to stretch lockdown as Eid exodus stokes fear of third COVID wave
- Turkey calls on Muslims to take clear stance over Gaza
- Bibi Romeiza John, home health aide in Queens, dies at 48
- Bodies found buried in sand on banks of India’s holiest river as virus spreads nationwide
- Bangladesh reports 1,290 new COVID cases, death toll rises by 31 in a day