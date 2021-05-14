Firmino double fires Liverpool to 4-2 win at United
>> Reuters
Published: 14 May 2021 03:54 AM BdST Updated: 14 May 2021 04:01 AM BdST
Roberto Firmino scored twice as Liverpool boosted their hopes of a late push into the top four and Champions League football next season with a 4-2 Premier League win at Manchester United on Thursday.
The fixture, re-arranged after fan protests 10 days ago led to the match being postponed, took place after a massive security operation foiled another attempt at disruption from protesters.
After spending seven hours inside the ground having arrived early to avoid attempts to block their bus. United took a 10th- minute lead when Bruno Fernandes's shot was deflected past Alisson Becker by the outstretched leg of Nathaniel Phillips.
Liverpool drew level in the 34th minute when Diogo Jota flicked in a low shot from Phillips and the visitors took the lead on the stroke of halftime thanks to Firmino's back-post header.
The Brazilian extended the visitor's lead two minutes after the interval, when after sloppy play from United Trent Alexander-Arnold's shot was spilled out by goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Firmino slotted home.
Marcus Rashford pulled one back for United, with a confident finish after a smart exchange with Edinson Cavani, but as the home side pushed forward in search of a leveller, Mohamed Salah wrapped up a positive night for the Merseysiders with a fine finish after a swift break.
Liverpool moved above West Ham United into fifth place on 60 points. Juergen Klopp's side are four points behind Chelsea, who occupy the fourth Champions League slot but have a game in hand on the London team.
