Barca squander lead twice to draw at Levante in blow to title hopes
>> Reuters
Published: 12 May 2021 04:10 AM BdST Updated: 12 May 2021 04:10 AM BdST
Barcelona twice threw away the lead to draw 3-3 at Levante on Tuesday in a potentially fatal blow to their chances of winning the La Liga title.
The draw took Barca into second place in the standings on 76 points, one behind leaders Atletico Madrid and one ahead of third-placed Real Madrid, who both have a game in hand.
Lionel Messi put a dominant Barca in front after 26 minutes and then played a part in Pedri tapping in their second goal in the 34th after a sweeping team move.
Levante got a foothold in the game with a header from Gonzalo Melero in the 57th and talismanic forward Jose Luis Morales equalised three minutes later.
Ousmane Dembele restored Barca's lead in the 64th and looked to have sent Ronald Koeman's side provisionally top of the standings but Levante came back at them and equalised again when striker Sergio Leon netted at the near post in the 83rd.
Atletico can go four points clear of the Catalans with victory at home to Real Sociedad on Wednesday, while Real Madrid visit Granada on Thursday.
- Man City crowned champions
- Real snatch draw with Sevilla
- A boxer may miss the Olympics
- Barca and Atleti draw to give Real advantage
- City made to wait for title after Chelsea defeat
- Bayern celebrate title win by demolishing Gladbach
- Neymar extends PSG contract until 2025
- Barca, Real, Juve face sanctions
- Man City crowned champions as Leicester win at Man United
- Title-chasing Real snatch draw with Sevilla after VAR drama
- A boxer may miss the Olympics because of her pre-pandemic pregnancy
- City made to wait for title after losing at home to Chelsea
- Bayern celebrate title win by demolishing Gladbach
- Barca and Atleti draw to give Real title advantage
Most Read
- Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure
- Bangladesh’s first metro train makes short trip in media exhibition
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- Chinese ambassador’s remarks on Quad alliance are ‘presumptuous’: Momen
- Bangladesh actor faces social media abuse over religion. He resorts to poetry
- New breed of Bangladeshi Mujahideen: Young men abandon home to join Afghan militants
- China urges Bangladesh not to join US-led Quad alliance, warns of ‘substantial damage’
- Bangladesh’s COVID death toll tops 12,000; cases rise by 1,230
- Bodies wash up on the banks of India’s holiest river as coronavirus spreads nationwide
- Chaos unfolds as Bangladeshis travel homeward in pandemic