Chelsea outclass Real Madrid to reach Champions League final
>> Reuters
Published: 06 May 2021 03:19 AM BdST Updated: 06 May 2021 03:19 AM BdST
Goals by Timo Werner and Mason Mount sent Chelsea into a Champions League final showdown with Manchester City as they claimed a 2-0 win over Real Madrid for a 3-1 aggregate triumph at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
German striker Werner, who has endured a stuttering first season at Chelsea, put them in control when he nodded in one of the easiest goals of his career in the 28th minute after fellow German Kai Havertz had struck the bar.
Thirteen-times European champions Real, who had come through each of their last three Champions League semi-final ties, had been second best for much last week's first leg which ended 1-1.
Even with talisman Sergio Ramos back after missing the home leg they were outplayed by Thomas Tuchel's side again as the German coach continued his stunning impact in west London.
Chelsea should have killed the game as they created, and wasted, a sackload of chances in a dazzling second-half display.
But Mount's close-range finish in the 86th minute meant the party could start in earnest.
The final in Istanbul will be the second all-English champions League final in three seasons.
