Boys from Brazil power Real to win over Osasuna
>> Reuters
Published: 02 May 2021 03:40 AM BdST Updated: 02 May 2021 03:40 AM BdST
Real Madrid's Brazilian duo Eder Militao and Casemiro struck in the second half to secure a 2-0 home win over stubborn Osasuna on Saturday and keep the heat on La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.
Defender Militao finally prised open the visitors by heading home from a corner in the 76th minute for his first league goal of the season.
The win took second-placed Real to 74 points from 34 games after Atletico had moved onto 76 by riding their luck to win 1-0 at Elche earlier on Saturday. Fellow title rivals Barcelona and Sevilla are in action on Sunday and Monday respectively.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Boys from Brazil power Real to win over Osasuna
- Atletico ride luck to win after late Elche penalty miss
- Aguero fires Man City to brink of title
- Barca's Koeman banned for Atletico and Valencia games, club to appeal
- Villarreal gain narrow edge in chaotic win over Arsenal
- Fernandes and Cavani sparkle as United hit Roma for six
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh resumes international flights, with some curbs on travel
- Sayem Sobhan will be arrested if police find evidence against him: home minister
- Suspect Bashundhara MD Sayem’s wife, children leave Bangladesh by chartered flight
- Life after COVID: Brain fog, memory loss and paranoid delusions
- Bangladesh reports 60 new virus deaths, 1,452 cases in a day
- Scientists say India government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge
- Muniya’s sister alleges death threat to withdraw case against Sayem Sobhan
- Serum Institute plans to start vaccine production outside India
- Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could 'evade immune response'
- Indian doctor treating COVID-19 patients ‘dies by suicide due to stress’