Barca stunned by Granada, blow chance to move top of La Liga

Things started well for the Catalans, who took the lead on 23 minutes after Antoine Griezmann teed up Lionel Messi for his 26th league goal of the season.

The Argentine forward was denied by Granada keeper Aaron Escandell one-on-one shortly afterwards, and it proved to be a vital stop in the context of the game - as well as the title race.

Darwin Machis levelled the scores on 63 minutes after Oscar Mingueza failed to cut out Luis Suarez's through ball and in the aftermath Barca coach Ronald Koeman was sent off by referee Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes.

The home side were stunned 11 minutes from time when substitute Jorge Molina headed in from close range to secure a first-ever away win at Barcelona for Diego Martinez's side.

Barca sit third in the standings on 71 points, two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. They trail great rivals Real Madrid, who also have 71, in second place due to their inferior head-to-head record.