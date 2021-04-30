Barca stunned by Granada, blow chance to move top of La Liga
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Apr 2021 01:21 AM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2021 01:21 AM BdST
Barcelona suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat by Granada on Thursday to blow the chance of moving top of La Liga.
Things started well for the Catalans, who took the lead on 23 minutes after Antoine Griezmann teed up Lionel Messi for his 26th league goal of the season.
Darwin Machis levelled the scores on 63 minutes after Oscar Mingueza failed to cut out Luis Suarez's through ball and in the aftermath Barca coach Ronald Koeman was sent off by referee Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes.
Barca sit third in the standings on 71 points, two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. They trail great rivals Real Madrid, who also have 71, in second place due to their inferior head-to-head record.
