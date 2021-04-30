Barca's Koeman banned for Atletico and Valencia games, club to appeal
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Apr 2021 11:58 PM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2021 11:58 PM BdST
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has been hit with a two-game ban by the Spanish FA (RFEF) after being shown a red card in Thursday's shock 2-1 defeat at home to Granada and will miss the visit of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid next Saturday.
The Dutchman's suspension starts with Sunday's trip to his former club Valencia as Barca look to bounce back from the shock 2-1 defeat by Granada which means the Catalans no longer have the destiny of the title in their own hands.
Koeman was dismissed in the aftermath of Darwin Machis's 63rd minute equaliser for Granada at the Nou Camp.
In his post-game report the referee said the Barca coach, having already been warned about his conduct, spoke degradingly to the fourth official, shouting "What a character" at him.
The suspension, handed down by the RFEF Competition Committee, comes under the umbrella of "acts of disparagement or thoughtlessness towards referees, directors or sporting authorities," for which two games is the standard punishment.
Barcelona announced later on Friday that they would appeal against Koeman's suspension.
Barca sit third in the table on 71 points, two behind leaders Atletico and with the same points as Real Madrid, who they trail due to their inferior head-to-head record.
- Villarreal gain edge in win over Arsenal
- Barca stunned by Granada
- Man Utd hit Roma for six
- Man City fight back to beat 10-man PSG
- Secured funds to buy Arsenal: Spotify CEO
- Benzema stunner for Real frustrates Chelsea
- Only trophy that counts at Real Madrid can slip away
- Nagelsmann to take over as Bayern Munich coach
- Barca's Koeman banned for Atletico and Valencia games, club to appeal
- Villarreal gain narrow edge in chaotic win over Arsenal
- Fernandes and Cavani sparkle as United hit Roma for six
- Barca stunned by Granada, blow chance to move top of La Liga
- Man City fight back to beat 10-man PSG in first leg
- Spotify CEO says he has "secured funds" to buy Arsenal from owner Kroenke
Most Read
- Suspect Bashundhara MD Sayem’s wife, children leave Bangladesh by chartered flight
- Young woman dies ‘by suicide’ in Dhaka’s Bashundhara
- Crush at Israeli religious festival kills 45
- Raushon Ershad hospitalised with complaints of ‘dehydration’
- What Sharun Chowdhury says about his conversation with Muniya
- Indian states run out of COVID vaccines, nationwide inoculation delayed
- Hifazat leader Mamunul is accused of rape by his 'second wife'
- Bangladesh asked to look for lockdown alternatives to save livelihood
- Bangladesh reports 57 virus deaths, lowest daily count in 3 weeks
- What we know about the Indian variant as coronavirus sweeps South Asia