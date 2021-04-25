Griezmann nets twice in Barca comeback win at Villarreal
Published: 25 Apr 2021 10:25 PM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2021 10:25 PM BdST
An Antoine Griezmann double fired Barcelona to a 2-1 win at Villarreal on Sunday as they stayed on the heels of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.
Nigerian forward Samuel Chukwueze gave Villarreal the lead in the 27th minute but Griezmann responded immediately down the other end with a coolly taken chip before pouncing on a defensive slip to put Barca in front in the 35th.
Villarreal put the Catalans under renewed pressure in the second half were reduced to 10 men in the 65th minute when Manu Trigueros was given a straight red card for a crunching tackle on Lionel Messi.
The victory took third-placed Barca on to 71 points after 32 games, level with second-placed Real Madrid who have played 33 and two behind leaders Atletico, who have also played 32 but are in action at Athletic Bilbao later on Sunday.
