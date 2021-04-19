Greenwood double helps Man United to 3-1 win over Burnley
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Apr 2021 12:38 AM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2021 12:38 AM BdST
Mason Greenwood continued his fine run of form with a second-half brace which helped Manchester United to a 3-1 home win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday and kept them on course for a top-four finish.
The result left United second in the standings on 66 points from 32 games, eight behind leaders Manchester City and 10 ahead of third-placed Leicester City, who have a game in hand.
Greenwood fired United ahead in the 48th minute and after James Tarkowski headed Burnley's equaliser two minutes later, he restored the home side's lead with a heavily deflected shot before Edinson Cavani sealed the win.
United enjoyed a huge let off in the first minute as Burnley striker Chris Wood headed the ball into the back of the net after only 13 seconds but his effort was ruled out for a marginal offside.
Visiting goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell did well to deny Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford in the first half before Greenwood fired the home side ahead when he capped a slick move with a clinical finish.
Tarkowski rose above Harry Maguire to head home an Ashley Westwood corner but Greenwood struck again in the 84th minute and halftime substitute Cavani put the icing on the cake for United in stoppage time after another flowing move.
- Messi fires Barca to Cup final win
- Chelsea beat Man City to book place in FA Cup final
- Arsenal reach Europa League semis
- Real frustrate Liverpool to move into last four
- Man City reach Champions League semis
- Liverpool apologise to Real after team bus damaged
- Tokyo scrambles to stage pandemic Olympics
- PSG knock Bayern out on away goals
- United's Ferguson says breakaway league would end 70 years of history
- Greenwood double helps Man United to 3-1 win over Burnley
- Nketiah's stoppage-time strike denies Fulham first win at Arsenal
- UEFA threaten to ban breakaway clubs from all competitions
- Messi fires Barca to Cup final win over Athletic Bilbao
- Chelsea beat Man City to secure place in FA Cup final
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests Hifazat leader Mamunul Haque, known for hate speech and aggression
- Bangladeshi folk fantasy, action film star Wasim dies at 74
- Actor SM Mohsin, who graced television for decades, dies of COVID
- Bangladesh reports 102 new virus deaths, another grim record
- IEDCR crunches grim data: Coronavirus patients are dying faster
- COVID-19 hospital at DNCC market to open Sunday
- Banshkhali clash: 'Whiff of instigation' in protest over 'back pay, working hours' at power plant
- Bangla cinema’s quintessential ‘girl next door’: Kabori in the eyes of her co-stars
- Bangladesh opens largest hospital dedicated to coronavirus treatment
- COVID vaccines may affect women differently