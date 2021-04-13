Barcelona pip Real Madrid to become world's most valuable club: Forbes

Real Madrid, who have topped the list five times in the past, edged Barcelona 2-1 in 'El Clasico' on Saturday but find themselves second best off the pitch with a valuation of $4.75 billion.

Forbes said the average worth of the top 20 clubs has increased by 30% from two years ago to $2.28 billion despite the COVID-19 pandemic impacting matchday revenue, which fell to $441 million last season -- down 9.6% from 2017-18.

"The pain is far from over, with a worsening decline in matchday revenue during the current season, as most of the teams in Europe's top leagues still permit few fans to attend games," wrote Forbes' assistant managing editor Mike Ozanian.

European champions Bayern Munich ($4.215 billion) are third on the list while the Premier League's 'Big Six' -- Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur -- are in the top 10.

French champions and last year's Champions League runners-up Paris St Germain moved up to ninth after being valued at $2.5 billion with a 129% increase in two years -- the biggest increase among the top 10 clubs.