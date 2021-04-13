Barcelona pip Real Madrid to become world's most valuable club: Forbes
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Apr 2021 04:10 AM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2021 04:10 AM BdST
Barcelona have leapfrogged Spanish rivals Real Madrid to become the world's most valuable football club with a valuation of $4.76 billion, according to a list published by business magazine Forbes on Monday.
Real Madrid, who have topped the list five times in the past, edged Barcelona 2-1 in 'El Clasico' on Saturday but find themselves second best off the pitch with a valuation of $4.75 billion.
Forbes said the average worth of the top 20 clubs has increased by 30% from two years ago to $2.28 billion despite the COVID-19 pandemic impacting matchday revenue, which fell to $441 million last season -- down 9.6% from 2017-18.
"The pain is far from over, with a worsening decline in matchday revenue during the current season, as most of the teams in Europe's top leagues still permit few fans to attend games," wrote Forbes' assistant managing editor Mike Ozanian.
European champions Bayern Munich ($4.215 billion) are third on the list while the Premier League's 'Big Six' -- Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur -- are in the top 10.
French champions and last year's Champions League runners-up Paris St Germain moved up to ninth after being valued at $2.5 billion with a 129% increase in two years -- the biggest increase among the top 10 clubs.
- It’s time to rethink the Olympics
- Darmian the unlikely match winner as Inter close on title
- Juve ease past Genoa to keep faint title hopes alive
- Cavani and Greenwood seal Man Utd comeback win at Tottenham
- Relentless Real beat Barca to take La Liga lead
- Mbappe at it again as PSG thrash Strasbourg 4-1
Most Read
- Another dead whale washes up on Cox’s Bazar beach
- Bangladesh to shut all offices, public transports in new lockdown rules
- Bangladesh suspends international flights for a week during lockdown
- Export-focused clothing factories to stay 'open' in lockdown, claim owners
- Bangladesh to keep banks, stock market closed in new coronavirus lockdown
- Bangladesh logs 83 new virus deaths, most in a day; cases surge by 7,201
- Bangladesh extends banking hours ahead of stricter COVID lockdown
- Panel to announce the start date of the Ramadan on Tuesday
- China considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines to boost protection rate
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by two days