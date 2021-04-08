Mount, Chilwell give Chelsea advantage over Porto

Midfielder Mount ran on to an incisive pass from Jorginho then swivelled to get past a defender before firing the ball low and hard into the far corner to prise Porto open in the 32nd minute and score his first Champions League goal.

Porto, who knocked Juventus out in the last round, were more adventurous than the Premier League side and had triple the amount of shots, going closest with a header from veteran defender Pepe that was beaten away by Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy, who also repelled an effort from striker Moussa Marega.

But Chelsea grabbed a crucial second away goal when Chilwell pounced on a slip by Porto's Jesus Corona and dashed across the box to dribble his way into the net in the 85th minute, moments after team mate Christian Pulisic had rattled the crossbar.

The second leg on April 13 will also be played at Sevilla's Sanchez Pizjuan stadium due to coronavirus restrictions on travel between Portugal and England.