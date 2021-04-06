Dembele volley takes Barca one point behind Atletico
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Apr 2021 03:15 AM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2021 03:18 AM BdST
Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele struck in stoppage time to snatch a vital 1-0 win at home to Real Valladolid in La Liga on Monday to pull his side one point behind leaders Atletico Madrid.
Valladolid produced with a disciplined yet bold performance and could have taken an early lead when Kenan Kodro headed against the bar, while Roque Mesa had two clear sights at goal from outside the box but failed to hit the target each time.
Barca came close to scoring right before halftime when their former goalkeeper Jordi Masip palmed a strike from Pedri on to the post. The keeper thwarted Dembele in the second half and then watched on in relief as Antoine Griezmann headed the rebound just wide.
The Catalans were dealt a helping hand when Valladolid's Oscar Plano was sent off in the 79th minute for a challenge on Dembele. They finally took advantage when the French forward caught a loose ball in the air with his left foot, slamming it inside the near post.
A sixth consecutive league win for Ronald Koeman's side took them back into second place and moved them on to 65 points, two above third-placed Real Madrid and one behind Atletico, who were beaten 1-0 at Sevilla on Sunday.
- Asensio and Benzema fire Real to victory over Eibar
- Baseball and its fans are back
- David on target as Lille move top with PSG win
- Aguero's consistency separates him from the rest
- Amari Avery will try to make Augusta roar
- Blatter handed new ban over bonuses
- Real can host Liverpool in Spain
- Record-breaking Messi at the double as Barcelona win 6-1
- Asensio and Benzema fire Real Madrid to victory over Eibar
- David on target as Lille move top with PSG win
- Baseball and its fans are back. Just not way, way back
- Remembered for one goal, but Aguero's consistency separates him from the rest
- No longer a ‘Tigress,’ Amari Avery will try to make Augusta roar
- Former FIFA president Blatter handed new ban over bonuses
Most Read
- Is Dhaka locked down? Not so much
- Faruque Hassan is set to head BGMEA as Sammilita Parishad wins polls
- Bangladesh lays down virus lockdown rules
- Narayanganj launch capsize death toll hits 29, seven missing
- Hifazat’s Mamunul: Minister Asaduzzaman Khan says more details on the way
- Bangladesh plans to produce Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine
- Government revises office hours for Ramadan
- Bangladesh to take next step on virus lockdown on Thursday
- Bangladesh cuts banking, stock trading hours during virus lockdown
- Bangladesh reports 7,075 virus cases with 52 dead in a day