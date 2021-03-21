Last-gasp Haaland gives Dortmund 2-2 draw at Cologne
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Mar 2021 01:43 AM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2021 01:43 AM BdST
Prolific striker Erling Haaland continued his rich vein of form as he netted twice including a late equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw for Borussia Dortmund at Cologne in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
The result left fifth-placed Dortmund losing ground in the hunt for a top-four finish as they have 43 points from 26 games, four less than Eintracht Frankfurt in fourth who celebrated a 5-2 home win over Union Berlin.
Cologne stayed 14th on 23 points, two above the relegation spots.
Dortmund goalkeeper Marwin Hitz was disappointed with the outcome as the visitors allowed Cologne to turn the match on its head after Haaland struck a superb third-minute opener.
"We started really well and scored a nice first goal but then we disappeared," said Hitz.
"We sat back and lost possession too many times so it was definitely not a good afternoon for us. It's inexplicable that we made so many mistakes as we really needed to win this game."
Left back Nico Shultz added: "We got too passive after taking the lead and we let Cologne back into the game. We needed to move the ball a lot better and we also weren't active enough defensively."
Haaland fired Dortmund ahead with a sublime finish as he took a long Emre Can ball in his stride and held off Jorge Mere's challenge before he steered a low shot through the legs of goalkeeper Timo Horn from a tight angle.
Ondrej Duda levelled with a 35th-minute penalty as Noah Katterbach's shot hit Jude Bellingham in the arm, with the spot kick given after a delayed VAR check.
With Dortmund rattled, Ismail Jacobs turned the tide as he capped a fast break with an unstoppable shot from 15 metres in the 65th minute before Haaland hit the post at the other end.
Just when it seemed Cologne would complete the league double over Dortmund having beaten them 2-1 in the reverse fixture, Haaland popped up in front of goal to bundle in a 90th-minute assist by Ansgar Knauff.
- Kroos-Benzema connection helps Real beat Celta
- International spectators to be barred from entering Japan for Olympics
- Bayern to face PSG, Real v Liverpool in CL
- Neymar ruled out of PSG's Cup game against Lille
- Shakib, Shishir blessed with a boy
- Messi leads Barca to cut gap with Atletico
- Talk of Man City quadruple not realistic: Guardiola
- Ronaldo hat-trick fires Juve to Cagliari win
- Last-gasp Haaland gives Dortmund 2-2 draw at Cologne
- Lewandowski hits treble as 10-man Bayern run riot
- Kroos-Benzema connection helps Real beat Celta
- International spectators to be barred from entering Japan for Olympics
- Bayern to face PSG, Real Madrid v Liverpool in Champions League last eight
- Recovering Neymar ruled out of PSG's Cup game against Lille
Most Read
- Researchers find cause of rare blood clots linked to AstraZeneca vaccine
- DG of health services, other officials contract COVID-19
- Bangladesh logs 1,868 new virus cases, another 26 die
- Pakistan PM Khan tests positive for COVID-19, urges people to vaccinate
- Boult sets up crushing win for NZ against Bangladesh
- Bangladesh signs 6 MoUs with Sri Lanka to enhance bilateral cooperation
- PBI arrests ‘key suspect’ Swadhin over attacks on Hindu homes in Sunamganj
- Outed by online campaign, children of Myanmar junta hounded abroad
- Denmark reports two cases of serious illness, including one death, after AstraZeneca shot
- Scientists probe new theories on whether AstraZeneca shot linked to blood clots