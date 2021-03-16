Shakib, Shishir add third child to the family. It’s a boy

The child and his mother are healthy and doing fine, Shakib's family said on Monday.

The couple, parents to two daughters previously, are currently in the United States.

The 33-year-old southpaw pulled out from the Tigers’ tour of New Zealand to be with Shishir in the final days of her pregnancy.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and Shishir gave birth to their first child in 2015 and the second last year.