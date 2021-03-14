Real overcome Elche with late Benzema double
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Mar 2021 01:39 AM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2021 01:39 AM BdST
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema rescued his side again by scoring two late goals to snatch a 2-1 win at home to Elche in La Liga on Saturday.
Elche took a shock lead just after the hour mark with a bullet header from Dani Calvo which crashed against the bar and over the line, after both sides had strong penalty claims waved away.
Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane threw midfield duo Toni Kroos and Luka Modric on immediately after the goal. The change paid off when Kroos played a short corner to Modric and the Croatian fed Benzema, who barely had to jump to head home in the 73rd minute.
Benzema, who last week struck late to grab a 1-1 draw away to leaders Atletico Madrid, then found the winner in stoppage time with a stunning strike just inside the area, lashing the ball first time in off the far post.
