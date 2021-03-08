Man United end City's winning streak with derby victory
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Mar 2021 12:48 AM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2021 12:48 AM BdST
Manchester City's 21-match winning streak was ended by rivals Manchester United on Sunday with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side enjoying a 2-0 Premier League derby win at the Etihad Stadium.
The result narrows City's lead over United at the top of the table to 11 points with 10 games remaining and was City's first defeat in all competitions since Nov. 21.
City were stunned after just 34 seconds when referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the penalty spot after Gabriel Jesus brought down Anthony Martial just inside the box.
Bruno Fernandes took the penalty with Ederson getting his right hand to the shot which squeezed in the corner to give the visitors the lead.
Luke Shaw had a great chance to double their advantage shortly after the opener but the fullback shot straight at Ederson from a good position in the box.
City had an appeal for a penalty turned down when Raheem Sterling tangled with Fred in the area and Riyad Mahrez went close just before the break.
United, tactically and defensively solid throughout, doubled their lead when keeper Dean Henderson threw a clever and fast ball out to Shaw who burst past two City defenders and after a swift exchange with Marcus Rashford, drove into the bottom far-corner.
- Barcelona get past Osasuna
- Barca reach Copa final with epic comeback win over Sevilla
- Koeman says Bartomeu arrest bad for Barca image
- Bartomeu released day after arrest
- Police raid FC Barcelona, arrest Bartomeu
- Former Newcastle boss Roeder dies
- Barca sink Sevilla to keep title chase alive
- Mbappe nets double as PSG thrash Dijon
- Liverpool slump to home defeat by Fulham as record run goes on
- Barcelona get past Osasuna with help of two Messi assists
- Barca reach Copa final with epic comeback win over Sevilla
- Koeman says Bartomeu arrest bad for Barca image but focused on Sevilla Cup tie
- Spin-heavy India eye series win against England, WTC final spot
- Former Barcelona chief Bartomeu released day after arrest
Most Read
- Kawasaki ships first Dhaka Metrorail cars to Bangladesh
- Gridlock at sea, and chaos ashore, as pandemic snarls trade network
- Bangladesh commemorating Bangabandhu’s historic 7th March speech
- World has not forgotten Rohingya, host Bangladesh: US Ambassador Miller
- Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death
- Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu on historic March 7
- Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP, vows to fight for rights of everyone in Bengal
- Bangladesh garment exporters’ group BGMEA gears up for election
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh names Ahsanullah Master, Mahadev Saha for 2021 Independence Awards