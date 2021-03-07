Benzema pounces late on to deny Atletico derby win
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Mar 2021 11:37 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2021 11:37 PM BdST
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema struck an 88th-minute equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw at La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid on Sunday and keep his side in the title race.
Luis Suarez had put the hosts in charge in the 15th minute, producing an ice-cool finish to beat Thibaut Courtois after a lung-bursting run forward from his own half by midfielder Marcos Llorente.
An Atletico victory would have taken Diego Simeone's side eight points clear of their city rivals but Benzema's leveller means they lead third-placed Real by five points while Barcelona, in second, are three points behind.
