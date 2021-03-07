Barcelona get past Osasuna with help of two Messi assists
Published: 07 Mar 2021 04:09 AM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2021 04:09 AM BdST
Lionel Messi provided two assists as Barcelona overcame a difficult trip to Osasuna on Saturday to win 2-0 and move to within two points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.
Messi helped Barca take the lead on the half-hour mark when he carved open Osasuna's defence with a superb cross-field ball to Jordi Alba, who controlled before blasting into the roof of the net.
