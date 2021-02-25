National 9-Ball Championship-2021 begins Friday

The latest edition of the prestigious event boasts a prize pool of Tk 1, 36,000 and will be contested by elite cueists from around the country. The winner will take home Tk 50,000 and the runner-up will receive Tk 30,000.

Each participant must pay an entry fee of Tk 2,000 to compete in the tournament.

The matches will be broadcast live on https://www.facebook.com/sportsstation.live.

The tournament is officially sanctioned by the Bangladesh Billiard & Snooker Federation.