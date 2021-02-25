National 9-Ball Championship-2021 begins Friday
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2021 11:53 AM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2021 11:53 AM BdST
The National 9-Ball Championship-2021 will begin in Dhaka on Feb 26 at The House of Billiard & Sports.
The latest edition of the prestigious event boasts a prize pool of Tk 1, 36,000 and will be contested by elite cueists from around the country. The winner will take home Tk 50,000 and the runner-up will receive Tk 30,000.
Each participant must pay an entry fee of Tk 2,000 to compete in the tournament.
The matches will be broadcast live on https://www.facebook.com/sportsstation.live.
The tournament is officially sanctioned by the Bangladesh Billiard & Snooker Federation.
More stories
- Messi double helps Barca see off Elche
- What to know about Woods’ car crash
- Tiger Woods is injured in car crash
- Man City churn out another win
- Cadiz disrupts Barca’s La Liga winning streak
- Djokovic claims ninth Australian Open title
- Everton beat Liverpool at Anfield
- China is preparing for another Olympics in Beijing
Recent Stories
- Messi double helps Barca see off Elche
- What to know about Tiger Woods’ car crash
- Tiger Woods is injured in car crash in Los Angeles County
- Sterling on target as Man City churn out another win
- Late Cadiz penalty disrupts Barca winning streak in La Liga
- Djokovic thrashes Medvedev for record-extending ninth Australian Open title
Opinion
Most Read
- Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima charged in case filed by her first husband Rakib
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- College students protest at Nilkhet intersection over postponement of exams
- PBI to investigate case against Nasir, wife Tamima by her first husband Rakib
- Bangladesh inoculates older sex workers at biggest brothel
- 41st BCS exams will go ahead as planned, not be delayed: ministry
- Former central banker Ibrahim Khaled dies at 80
- Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal made MD, CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines
- Sheikh Rehana receives COVID-19 vaccine dose
- Writer, columnist Syed Abul Maksud dies aged 75