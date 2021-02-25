Messi double helps Barca see off Elche
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Feb 2021 03:38 AM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2021 03:38 AM BdST
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona overcame an uninspiring first half to beat Elche 3-0 at home in La Liga on Wednesday and keep leaders Atletico Madrid in their sights.
The Catalans created little in one of their worst first-half displays at the Camp Nou this season but found a breakthrough early in the second when Martin Braithwaite released Messi with a classy backheel and the Argentine did the rest.
Barca, who failed to hold onto a narrow lead in Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to Cadiz, got an all-important second goal in the 69th when Frenkie de Jong received the ball after some clever play from 18-year-old Pedri.
The Dutchman burst through the middle of the pitch and laid the ball off for Messi to dribble into the net for an 18th league goal of the season, extending his lead at the top of the scoring charts.
Left back Jordi Alba struck the third goal from another Braithwaite assist to round off a victory which took Barca back above Sevilla and into third in the standings on 50 points, five behind Atletico but having played a game more.
"This will help our confidence a lot," said Alba.
"The draw (with Cadiz) was a huge blow to the whole team and showed that if we are not at our 100% best we find it very hard to win. We struggled on Sunday and in the first half here too but we were better in the second and the goals arrived."
Barca looked shaken by their recent form in an insipid first half in which they were fortunate not to fall behind when Argentine forward Lucas Boye caught a clear sight of goal inside the area but blasted over the bar.
Barca regained their composure after the break and opened the scoring thanks to clever combination play between Braithwaite and Messi but were let off the hook moments later when Boye again missed the target.
Messi's second goal calmed their nerves and they were hungry for more even after Alba's strike.
Substitute Antoine Griezmann hammered the crossbar from just inside the area and then missed the target from an even easier position moments later, the twin misses summing up the France's striker's low levels of confidence.
- Messi double helps Barca see off Elche
- What to know about Woods’ car crash
- Tiger Woods is injured in car crash
- Man City churn out another win
- Cadiz disrupts Barca’s La Liga winning streak
- Djokovic claims ninth Australian Open title
- Everton beat Liverpool at Anfield
- China is preparing for another Olympics in Beijing
- Messi double helps Barca see off Elche
- What to know about Tiger Woods’ car crash
- Tiger Woods is injured in car crash in Los Angeles County
- Sterling on target as Man City churn out another win
- Late Cadiz penalty disrupts Barca winning streak in La Liga
- Djokovic thrashes Medvedev for record-extending ninth Australian Open title
Most Read
- Former central banker Ibrahim Khaled dies at 80
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- College students protest at Nilkhet intersection over postponement of exams
- Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima charged in case filed by her first husband Rakib
- 41st BCS exams will go ahead as planned, not be delayed: ministry
- PBI to investigate case against Nasir, wife Tamima by her first husband Rakib
- Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal made MD, CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines
- Writer, columnist Syed Abul Maksud dies aged 75
- Dhaka University scraps previous plan to reopen halls, hold exams
- Bangladesh Bank officials took benefits from PK Halder: High Court