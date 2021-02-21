Late Cadiz penalty disrupts Barca winning streak in La Liga
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Feb 2021 09:27 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2021 09:27 PM BdST
Lionel Messi marked his record 506th appearance for Barcelona in La Liga by scoring a penalty but the Catalans could only draw 1-1 with Cadiz on Saturday after conceding a spot-kick late on.
The Argentine overtook former team mate Xavi Hernandez in the all-time list of Barca appearances in the league and opened the scoring in the 32nd minute by calmly passing the ball into the bottom corner from the spot after Pedri had been tripped by Cadiz's Iza.
Fielding the same starting 11 that had been thrashed 4-1 at home to Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday, a rusty looking Barca failed to build on their lead and paid the price when Clement Lenglet gave away a penalty for striking Cadiz forward Ruben Sobrino as he tried to clear the ball.
Cadiz's Alex Fernandez made no mistake from the spot in the 89th minute to disrupt Barca's run of seven straight league wins as the Catalans failed to take advantage of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid's surprise 2-0 defeat by Levante a day earlier.
Barca are third in the standings on 47 points, trailing leaders Atletico by eight points and second-placed Real Madrid by five points.
Cadiz are 14th on 25 points.
