Everton end long wait for derby win over Liverpool
Published: 21 Feb 2021 02:07 AM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2021 02:07 AM BdST
Everton enjoyed their first Premier League win at Liverpool since 1999 with a 2-0 victory at Anfield condemning Juergen Klopp's fading champions to a fourth straight home defeat.
The win moved seventh-placed Everton, who had not won in 20 attempts in the league against their Merseyside rivals, level with Liverpool on 40 points.
Brazilian Richarlison put Carlo Ancelotti's side ahead in the third minute with a cool finish after a delightful through ball from James Rodriguez.
An 83rd minute penalty from substitute Gylfi Sigurdsson, after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was ruled to have been brought down by Trent Alexander-Arnold, made sure of the win for Everton.
Liverpool have not lost four home matches in a row in the league since 1923.
