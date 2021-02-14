Gundogan strikes again as Man City sink Spurs
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Feb 2021 02:28 AM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2021 02:28 AM BdST
Ilkay Gundogan continued his brilliant form, scoring twice as Premier League leaders Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on Saturday to keep up their title bid in impressive fashion.
City are on 53 points, seven clear of second-placed Leicester City, who beat Liverpool 3-1 earlier on Saturday, and with a game in hand.
Pep Guardiola's side have now won 16 straight matches in all competitions and German Gundogan has been central to that record-breaking run of form with 11 goals in his last 12 Premier League outings.
Jose Mourinho's Spurs went close to opening the scoring through a Harry Kane free kick, a curling effort over the wall, that struck the bar.
From then on there was only one team going to win the encounter as City turned on their dominant passing game and Spurs had little in response.
Gundogan made it 2-0 five minutes after the interval, beating Hugo Lloris at the near post after good work from Raheem Sterling.
Then the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder, revelling in a more advanced midfield role, completed the win when he latched on to a superb long ball forward from goalkeeper Ederson, before putting Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez on the floor with some clever footwork and slotting home.
Spurs are in eighth place, four points adrift of the fourth Champions League spot.
- Title hopes slipping for Liverpool
- Barcelona and the crippling cost of success
- Bayern clinch Club World Cup trophy for sixth title
- Rakitic helps Sevilla beat Barca 2-0
- Marcelo injury adds to Real shortage
- Man City thrash Liverpool
- Varane double spares Madrid's blushes
- Villa beat Arsenal 1-0 with 74-second goal
- Title hopes slipping for Klopp and Liverpool after another self-inflicted loss
- Barcelona and the crippling cost of success
- Bayern beat Tigres 1-0 in Club World Cup final for sixth title
- Kounde, Rakitic give Sevilla big advantage in semi with Barca
- Marcelo calf injury adds to Real Madrid defender shortage
- Man City thrash Liverpool as Alisson suffers nightmare afternoon
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Shakib among eight overseas players in highest bracket for IPL auction
- China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns after clashing with Xi on most fronts
- Bangladesh minister says Al Jazeera will be blocked if High Court orders
- Police thwart BNP's protest rally against decision to remove Ziaur Rahman's gallantry award
- Bangladesh court frees Ron Sikder on bail after arrest
- Bangladesh plans to resume on-site vaccine registration for senior citizens
- COVID vaccines for kids are coming, but not for many months
- Bangladesh logs 291 new virus cases, another 13 die
- Climate action in fashion, as big clothing brands back Bangladesh recycling scheme