Kounde, Rakitic give Sevilla big advantage in semi with Barca
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Feb 2021 04:06 AM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2021 04:06 AM BdST
Sevilla defender Jules Kounde scored an extraordinary solo goal and Ivan Rakitic struck against his old side in a 2-0 win over Barcelona in a Copa del Rey semi-final first leg on Wednesday.
French centre back Kounde opened the scoring in the 25th minute, dribbling from his own area and playing a one-two with a team mate before bursting past four Barca players to confidently slot past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
The Barca keeper made a superb save to prevent Sergio Escudero doubling Sevilla's lead at the end of the first half but Croatia midfielder Rakitic made sure of the victory with a thumping finish into the roof of the net in the 85th minute.
Lionel Messi could have snatched a late away goal but was thwarted by Sevilla keeper Bono and Julen Lopetegui's side saw out the win without conceding to take a big advantage into the second leg at the Camp Nou on March 3.
