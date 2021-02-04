Griezmann leads Barca back from the dead to reach Copa semis
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Feb 2021 04:45 AM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2021 04:45 AM BdST
Antoine Griezmann scored two goals and provided two assists as Barcelona staged a stunning last-gasp comeback before beating Granada 5-3 away after extra time on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.
Granada were 2-0 up with two minutes remaining thanks to strikes from Kenedy and Roberto Soldado in either half.
But Griezmann, who had surrendered the ball in the build-up to Soldado's goal, pulled Barca back into contention in the 88th minute and then set up Jordi Alba's stoppage-time equaliser with a glancing header which the defender nodded home.
The French forward gave Barca the lead 10 minutes into extra time and even though a Fede Vico penalty moments later restored parity, Frenkie de Jong put Barca back in front in the 108th before a stunning volley from Alba, served up by a cross from Griezmann, clinched the Catalans' place in the last four.
- Real Madrid president Perez tests positive for COVID-19
- Messi hits goal 650 as Barca get revenge on Athletic
- Barca to sue newspaper El Mundo for publishing Messi contract
- Lazio revival continues with 3-1 win at Atalanta
- PSG miss out on top spot with Lorient defeat
- Man United held in stalemate at Arsenal
Most Read
- Bangladesh Army denounces ‘false information’ in Al Jazeera report
- High on light, Bangladesh’s first expressway glows with exotic grandeur at night
- Bangladesh dismisses Al Jazeera report as ‘politically-motivated smear campaign’
- Al Jazeera’s report is part of anti-Bangladesh conspiracy: home minister
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh gains four places on Democracy Index 2020
- Bangladesh government weighing legal option against Al Jazeera over report
- Hungary sought 5,000 COVID vaccine doses. Bangladesh will oblige
- Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine cuts transmission drastically, study finds
- Top criminal Joseph freed from jail on presidential mercy