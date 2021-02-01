Messi hits goal 650 as Barca get revenge on Athletic
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Feb 2021 04:16 AM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2021 04:16 AM BdST
Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann fired Barcelona to a 2-1 win at home to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday, avenging their recent defeat to the Basque side in the Spanish Super Cup final.
Messi curled in a free kick after 20 minutes for his 650th Barca goal on the day the club pledged to sue Spanish newspaper El Mundo for publishing the full details of the Argentine's contract.
Ronald Koeman's Barca side saw out the game to record a fifth straight Liga victory and move above Real Madrid on goal difference into second place on 40 points, 10 behind leaders Atletico Madrid who have a game in hand.
