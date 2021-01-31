Man United held in stalemate at Arsenal
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Jan 2021 02:55 AM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2021 02:55 AM BdST
Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw at Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday as they fell three points behind leaders Manchester City.
City earlier beat bottom club Sheffield United 1-0 to move to 44 points from 20 matches while United are on 41 points from one game more.
Third-placed Leicester City, who are on 39 points, will go above Manchester United if they can beat Leeds United on Sunday.
Alexandre Lacazette came closest to scoring for the Gunners with a 56th minute curling free kick that struck the bar.
Emile Smith Rowe forced a good save out of United keeper David De Gea with a low drive.
United set a new club record of 18 away games unbeaten in the league while Arsenal, eighth on 31 points, have not lost since Christmas.
More stories
- Messi leads Barca to comeback over Rayo
- Koeman eyes Copa del Rey title
- Chelsea sack manager Lampard
- Fernandes stunner seals win for Man Utd
- De Jong leads Barca to Elche win
- Napoli's Lozano scores after nine seconds in defeat at Verona
- Man City smash Brighton 7-1
- Arsenal knocked out of FA Cup at Southampton
Recent Stories
- Messi leads Barca to Copa comeback over Rayo
- Koeman eyes Copa del Rey as fastest route to trophy
- Chelsea sack manager Lampard after New Year slump
- Man City smash Brighton 7-1 in WSL as snow postpones Chelsea, Arsenal games
- De Jong leads Barca to Elche win without Messi
- Napoli's Lozano scores after nine seconds in defeat at Verona
Opinion
Most Read
- HSC results will be available via SMS, on education board website amid pandemic
- Bangladesh to publish HSC results on Jan 30 amid pandemic
- All students pass pandemic-hit HSC exams of 2020
- Bangladesh schools to remain shut until Feb 14 amid pandemic
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- Girls lead boys in GPA-5 in HSC exams; Dhaka board on top
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz to visit US
- Dhaka University demotes journalism teacher Samia Rahman for plagiarism