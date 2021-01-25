Fernandes stunner seals Cup win for Man Utd over Liverpool
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jan 2021 01:33 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2021 01:33 AM BdST
Manchester United added to Liverpool's woes as Bruno Fernandes's unstoppable late free kick earned his side a 3-2 win in a blockbuster FA Cup fourth-round clash on Sunday.
The Portuguese, on as a substitute, stepped up to bend a right-footed strike beyond Alisson in the 78th minute to book a last-16 tie for his side against West Ham United.
Liverpool looked the more likely winners but it was Fernandes, so often United's spark, who sealed it with his 28th goal in all competitions for the club since his debut last February.
But that was of scant consolation for Liverpool who have now won only once in seven games in all competitions.
