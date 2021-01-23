Man City's Guardiola calls for fewer teams in Premier League, EFL
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Jan 2021 01:47 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2021 01:47 PM BdST
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has called for a reduction in the number of clubs in the Premier League and English Football League to improve the quality of competition amid talk of a breakaway European Super League.
The concept of a European Super League, as an alternative to European football governing body UEFA's flagship Champions League, has been floated for years but speculation has increased in the past two years.
The Times newspaper said it had seen a proposal for the Super League that outlined plans for a competition with 15 founding members and five other clubs qualifying annually.
The plan envisages the 20 clubs being split into two groups of 10 and playing between 18 and 23 European matches a season. But Guardiola declined to be drawn into a discussion about it and said it was important to strengthen domestic leagues.
"I have the feeling that we cannot lose what local leagues mean - what it means to play the FA Cup ... what it means to play in the leagues," Spaniard Guardiola said ahead of Saturday's FA Cup clash with fourth-tier Cheltenham Town.
"What we should do is make every league in Europe stronger than what it is, less teams, better championships, better League One, better League Two, better Premier League with less teams in every competition. Go to quality over quantity.
"You have to make a super Premier League ... for that you have to reduce teams. But we can't kill lower divisions or the Premier League.
"That's something that is so important. It's not about other benefits, it's about how important sentimentally it is having your own league for every country."
Football's global body FIFA said that players who feature in any breakaway European Super League would be banned from FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.
- Zidane contracts COVID-19
- Barca edge past minnows Cornella
- Burnley stun Liverpool to end unbeaten home record
- Aguero catches COVID-19
- Ronaldo hailed as most prolific goalscorer
- Problems mount for Australian Open
- Bilbao beat Barca to claim Super Cup glory
- Griezmann laments lacks of defensive leadership
- Real Madrid coach Zidane tests positive for coronavirus
- Barca edge past minnows Cornella despite missing two penalties
- Burnley stun Liverpool to end unbeaten home record
- Man City's Aguero confirms COVID-19 positive test
- 760 up, Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as most prolific goalscorer
- Problems mount for Australian Open as four more participants infected
Most Read
- Can someone please open the door?
- Bangladesh orders schools, colleges to be ready for in-person lesson restart
- Miraz, Tamim guide Bangladesh to series-clinching win against West Indies
- Despite a spate of robberies, people are reluctant to use police’s ‘money escort’ service
- A sick couple rushed to marry on UK COVID ward. Now they have a second chance
- National Guard troops were told to sleep in a parking garage
- Bangladesh plans to reopen schools in Feb
- Beximco Pharma seals deal to acquire majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh
- Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge
- Zafrullah urges all to take coronavirus vaccine without fear