Real Madrid coach Zidane tests positive for coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jan 2021 07:55 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2021 07:55 PM BdST
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for the coronavirus, the La Liga club said in a statement on Friday.
The French coach was isolating earlier this month after a close contact tested positive for COVID-19 and did not attend a training session as a result.
Zidane, who is under pressure following Real's shock cup defeat to third division side Alcoyano earlier this week, will not be available for their La Liga match away at Alaves on Saturday with his assistant David Bettoni set to take charge.
Real are second in the league standings, seven points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.
Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard, midfielder Casemiro and defender Eder Militao also tested positive earlier this season.
More stories
- Zidane contracts COVID-19
- Barca edge past minnows Cornella
- Burnley stun Liverpool to end unbeaten home record
- Aguero catches COVID-19
- Ronaldo hailed as most prolific goalscorer
- Problems mount for Australian Open
- Bilbao beat Barca to claim Super Cup glory
- Griezmann laments lacks of defensive leadership
Recent Stories
- Barca edge past minnows Cornella despite missing two penalties
- Burnley stun Liverpool to end unbeaten home record
- Man City's Aguero confirms COVID-19 positive test
- 760 up, Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as most prolific goalscorer
- Problems mount for Australian Open as four more participants infected
- Inter make Serie A title statement as Barella downs Juventus
Opinion
Most Read
- Can someone please open the door?
- Beximco Pharma seals deal to acquire majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh
- Hasina thanks Modi for sending coronavirus vaccine to Bangladesh
- Despite a spate of robberies, people are reluctant to use police’s ‘money escort’ service
- Miraz, Tamim guide Bangladesh to series-clinching win against West Indies
- Bangladesh looking for more sources to get coronavirus vaccines
- Drug prevents coronavirus infection in nursing homes, maker claims
- Google says it will shut search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news
- Mustafa Kamal wishes he were the first to take coronavirus vaccine
- Bernie Sanders is once again the star of a meme