Man City's Aguero confirms COVID-19 positive test
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jan 2021 02:18 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2021 02:18 AM BdST
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero confirmed on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
"After a close contact, I've been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for COVID 19," he said on Twitter. "I had some symptoms and I'm following doctor's orders for recovery. Take care, everyone!"
Aguero, City's record scorer, has missed their last four games, including Wednesday's victory over Aston Villa.
"We need Aguero, we miss him. The numbers speak for themselves, the best striker in our history," manager Pep Guardiola said ahead of the Villa game.
City face fourth-tier Cheltenham Town in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend.
More stories
- Ronaldo hailed as most prolific goalscorer
- Problems mount for Australian Open
- Bilbao beat Barca to claim Super Cup glory
- Griezmann laments lacks of defensive leadership
- Barella helps Inter down Juventus
- City crush Palace to go second
- Alisson saves Liverpool in goalless draw
- 47 players quarantined after COVID-19 cases on flights
Recent Stories
- 760 up, Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as most prolific goalscorer
- Problems mount for Australian Open as four more participants infected
- Inter make Serie A title statement as Barella downs Juventus
- Furious Griezmann laments Barca's lack of defensive leadership
- Alisson saves Liverpool in goalless draw with United
- Double for Stones as Man City crush Palace to go second
Opinion
Most Read
- India formally hands over COVID vaccine gift to Bangladesh
- Biden takes sweeping Day One action on energy, climate, immigration
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Beximco Pharma seals deal to acquire majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh
- ACC arrests PK Halder's lawyer, his daughter in money laundering case
- Bangladesh to begin COVID vaccination drive with 20 doses on first day: official
- Young model Naaz found dead at home in Dhaka after suspected suicide
- Bangladesh may set up diplomatic zone in Purbachal due to land shortage in Gulshan, Baridhara
- Fire at India's Serum Institute kills 5, AstraZeneca vaccine output unaffected
- India's Serum Institute says AstraZeneca vaccine output unaffected due to fire