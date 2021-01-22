Burnley stun Liverpool to end unbeaten home record
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jan 2021 04:31 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2021 04:33 AM BdST
Champions Liverpool suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to lowly Burnley on Thursday, ending their 68 match unbeaten home record in the Premier League.
An 83rd minute penalty from Ashley Barnes, after he was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker, decided the contest after Juergen Klopp's side failed to score for the fourth straight league match.
The win was Burnley's first at Anfield for 46 years.
More stories
- Burnley stun Liverpool to end unbeaten home record
- Aguero catches COVID-19
- Ronaldo hailed as most prolific goalscorer
- Problems mount for Australian Open
- Bilbao beat Barca to claim Super Cup glory
- Griezmann laments lacks of defensive leadership
- Barella helps Inter down Juventus
- City crush Palace to go second
Recent Stories
- Burnley stun Liverpool to end unbeaten home record
- Man City's Aguero confirms COVID-19 positive test
- 760 up, Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as most prolific goalscorer
- Problems mount for Australian Open as four more participants infected
- Inter make Serie A title statement as Barella downs Juventus
- Furious Griezmann laments Barca's lack of defensive leadership
Opinion
Most Read
- India formally hands over COVID vaccine gift to Bangladesh
- Beximco Pharma seals deal to acquire majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh
- Biden takes sweeping Day One action on energy, climate, immigration
- ACC arrests PK Halder's lawyer, his daughter in money laundering case
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Bangladesh may set up diplomatic zone in Purbachal due to land shortage in Gulshan, Baridhara
- Young model Naaz found dead at home in Dhaka after suspected suicide
- Bangladesh to begin COVID vaccination drive with 20 doses on first day: official
- Fire at India's Serum Institute kills 5, AstraZeneca vaccine output unaffected
- ‘A total failure’: The Proud Boys now mock Trump