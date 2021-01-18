Furious Griezmann laments Barca's lack of defensive leadership
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jan 2021 01:25 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2021 01:25 PM BdST
A furious Antoine Griezmann criticised Barcelona's lack of leadership in defence as they were beaten 3-2 by Athletic Bilbao after extra time in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.
Griezmann twice gave the Catalans the lead, however Bilbao enjoyed the game's best chances, causing havoc at set-pieces as they had a goal disallowed for offside and missed two gilt-edged headers to increase their advantage in the extra period.
"I'm angry, annoyed, peeved. Every single bad feeling you can have after losing a final," Griezmann told Movistar.
Barca have struggled to defend dead ball situations in big games in recent years, conceding from corners in their famous Champions League eliminations to AS Roma and Liverpool.
They are currently missing defensive lynchpin Gerard Pique, who is likely to be out until March with a knee problem, and are sorely missing his presence at the back.
"We knew that Marcelino's side's press well and they played well, but we made so many strategic mistakes.
"We defended poorly and weren't communicating on set-pieces: important little details like when the ball is cleared or when we need to push out, someone needs to be shouting."
Goals from Oscar De Marcos, substitute Asier Villalibre and Inaki Williams secured the trophy for Bilbao.
- Bilbao beat Barca to claim Super Cup glory
- 47 players quarantined after COVID-19 cases on flights
- Transfers unlikely at Barcelona: Koeman
- Bruno Fernandes and the long game
- Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken
- Barca postpones presidential election over COVID fears
- Murray contracts COVID-19
- US women are excelling in cross-country skiing
- Barca's Messi sees red as Bilbao claim Super Cup glory
- Forty seven players quarantined after COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flights
- Transfers unlikely at Barcelona due to election delay, says Koeman
- Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken
- Bruno Fernandes and the long game
- Barcelona club postpones presidential election over COVID-19 fears
Most Read
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Bangladesh ODI team to wear special jersey marking 50 years of independence
- Another woman allegedly stripped naked and tortured in Noakhali
- Biden plans 'roughly a dozen' day one executive actions
- Globe Biotech applies for approval to run clinical trial of COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh creates Tk 10bn fund to technologically advance export-focused industries
- Bangladesh reports 569 new virus cases, deaths top 7,900
- US Vice president-elect Harris set to resign Senate seat on Monday
- Bangladesh rolls out Tk 27bn in new stimulus for small businesses
- Russia detains Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, faces clash with Western nations