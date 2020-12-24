Paris St Germain sack German coach Tuchel
Published: 24 Dec 2020 07:19 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2020 07:19 PM BdST
French champions Paris St Germain have sacked German coach Thomas Tuchel, French sports daily L'Equipe and German newspaper Bild reported on Thursday.
PSG were not immediately available to comment.
Tuchel, who guided PSG to the Champions League final in August which they lost to Bayern Munich, oversaw a 4-0 home win against Racing Strasbourg less than 24 hours ago as they moved within a point of Ligue 1 leaders Olympique Lyonnais.
The 47-year-old was appointed PSG head coach in 2018 and has won two Ligue 1 titles along with a domestic quadruple in his second season at the club.
While PSG are not dominating Ligue 1 this term as they have in previous years, Tuchel has steered them into the Champions League last 16 where they face Barcelona after finishing top of a group which included RB Leipzig and Manchester United.
