Fiorentina hand 10-man Juve first league defeat this season
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Dec 2020 04:47 AM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2020 04:47 AM BdST
Champions Juventus suffered their first Serie A defeat of the season when they crashed 3-0 at home to lowly Fiorentina after having Juan Cuadrado sent off after 18 minutes on Tuesday.
Fiorentina, who had failed to win any of their previous six league matches since the return of coach Cesare Prandelli, were also helped by some calamitous defending by the hosts, with Leonardo Bonucci in particular suffering an off-day.
Dusan Vlahovic stunned the Turin side by giving the visitors the lead in the third minute before Alex Sandro put through his own goal and Martin Caceres added a third following more bad defending in the last quarter of an hour.
Fiorentia are in 15th place on 14 points.
Fiore got off to a flying start when Franck Ribery released Vlahovic with a through ball and the Serb held off Matthijs De Ligt before lifting the ball over keeper Wojciech Szczesny.
Vlahovic wasted another chance after Bonucci lost the ball and Juve's problems mounted when Cuadrado caught Gaetano Castrovilli's shin with a dangerous studs-up tackle.
The referee showed a yellow card but changed it to red after viewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.
Ronaldo had a header disallowed for offside after the break before Juve fell apart in the closing stages.
Bonucci made a complete hash of an attempt to clear Cristiano Biraghi's cross and the ball hit Alex Sandro and flew into the goal in the 76th minute.
Five minutes later, Bonucci had his pocket picked by Ribery and the French veteran found Biraghi whose cross was tapped in by Caceres to complete a thoroughly miserable night for Juve.
Most Read
- Govt to publish HSC results in December
- Bangladesh Bank dumps Best Holdings auditor, 35 others from list of eligible firms
- Three more U-turns open in Dhaka North to reduce traffic congestion
- Is Bangladesh ready to produce coronavirus vaccine?
- Public servants must live in allotted houses: Hasina
- BTRC withdraws ban on TVAS by Robi, Banglalink
- Bangladesh reports 17 new virus deaths, lowest daily count in 5 weeks
- Bangladesh set for warmer days as cold wave loosens grip
- WHO says no need for major alarm over new coronavirus strain
- Nepal falls into political turmoil. China and India are watching