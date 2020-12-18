Lewandowski beats Messi and Ronaldo to FIFA Best Player Award

Lewandowski, who won the German league and cup double as well as the Champions League with Bayern, finished as top scorer in all three competitions and won the award for the first time.

The 32-year-old also led Poland to Euro 2020 qualification and was named the 2019-20 UEFA Men's Player of the Year in October.

The award is voted on by members of the media, national team captains and coaches as well as fans.