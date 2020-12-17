Juventus share spoils with Atalanta as Ronaldo squanders penalty
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Dec 2020 02:12 AM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2020 02:12 AM BdST
Cristiano Ronaldo had a penalty saved as Juventus were held to yet another Serie A draw in an entertaining encounter with Atalanta which finished 1-1 in Turin on Wednesday.
A stunning strike from Federico Chiesa put the Italian champions in front in the first half, but Remo Freuler’s powerful effort crashed off the bar and in to earn the visitors a deserved point after the break.
Ronaldo spurned a golden chance to put the hosts back in front minutes later, but his tame spot kick was comfortably held by Pierluigi Gollini.
Andrea Pirlo’s side are third with 24 points, six ahead of Atalanta in eighth, and although they remain unbeaten this season, they have drawn half of their 12 league games.
More stories
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends pandemic-hit celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary by nine months
- Man claims former Cox’s Bazar MP Bodi is his father
- Grameenphone faces charges of failing to protect confidential customer information
- Bangladesh celebrates 49 years of victory in the shadow of coronavirus
- Dec 16, 1971 - when lights of victory cleared Pakistani darkness from Bangladesh
- Moderna vaccine is highly protective against COVID-19, the FDA finds
- Nagad strikes major deal with GP to drive customers into its digital wallet
- Defeated force of 1971 wants to mislead devout Muslims, says Hasina
- ABM Abdullah, PM's personal physician, contracts COVID-19
- Bangladesh set to celebrate 49 years of victory in war against Pakistan