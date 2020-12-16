Neto grabs late winner as Chelsea fall to Wolves
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Dec 2020 03:55 PM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2020 03:55 PM BdST
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto struck a stoppage-time winner as they came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday.
Frank Lampard's visiting side had the better of the first half at Molineux and centre-half Kurt Zouma powered a header against the bar just before the break.
In-form French forward Olivier Giroud then fired Chelsea ahead in the 49th minute, meeting a Ben Chilwell cross with a superb angled volley at the near post that goalkeeper Rui Patricio was unable to stop cross the line.
Wolves were then awarded a penalty, 10 minutes from the end, when Pedro Neto went down inside the box as he was approached by Reece James but the decision was overturned after a VAR review showed there had been no contact.
But Portuguese forward Neto decided the encounter late in added time when he finished off a counter-attack, running at Kurt Zouma before drilling the ball into the bottom corner.
Chelsea, who have now lost back-to-back games, remain fifth on 22 points from 13 games, three behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool who meet at Anfield on Wednesday.
"If you are not playing that well, which we weren't at that time, hang on to 1-0, don't allow counter-attacks," he said.
"Performance is what gives you results. We were playing very well, a long unbeaten run and then maybe the lads think we are playing well and the minute you think you are playing well things like this can happen," he added.
Wolves, who had lost their last two matches, move up to ninth place on 20 points.
Most Read
- Defeated force of 1971 wants to mislead devout Muslims, says Hasina
- Grameenphone faces charges of failing to protect confidential customer information
- Bangladesh extends pandemic-hit celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary by nine months
- HC suspends freedom fighter gallantry awards for fugitive Bangabandhu killers
- Man claims former Cox’s Bazar MP Bodi is his father
- Senior Republicans accept Biden as president-elect, reject talk of overturning election
- Bride among 6 dead as boat packed with wedding guests capsizes in Noakhali
- Bangladesh celebrates 49 years of victory in the shadow of coronavirus
- Jordan to recruit 12,000 Bangladeshi apparel workers
- Fashion mogul Peter Nygard indicted on sex-trafficking charges