Liverpool's Jota out for up to two months, says Klopp
Published: 14 Dec 2020 12:06 AM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2020 12:06 AM BdST
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will miss the Christmas fixtures after manager Juergen Klopp confirmed his knee injury picked up against FC Midtjylland in midweek was worse than first thought.
Jota was injured close to the end of Liverpool's 1-1 draw in the Champions League.
"Yeah, it's worse than we first thought and better than we then thought," Klopp said before kickoff in their Premier League clash at Fulham on Sunday. "All the potential surgeons had a look on it, no surgery needed.
"But he will be out for a while. We don't know exactly but one-and-a-half, two months. It's pretty similar with Kostas Tsimikas, by the way. Unbelievable."
