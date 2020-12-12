Bangladesh football captain Jamal contracts COVID-19 in Qatar

The midfielder underwent the COVID-19 test on Thursday before returning home after Bangladesh’s 5-0 loss to host Qatar in their second-leg match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers on Dec 4.

He is showing no symptoms of the disease and currently in quarantine at a hotel in Qatar’s Doha, Bangladesh Football Federation said in a statement on Saturday.

The BFF also said it has been in touch with Jamal and continuing communication with the Qatar Football Association for updates.