bdnews24.com’s Kamal Talukdar wins chess competition in Walton-CRAB Sports Festival 2020

Sazzad Hossain of Alokito Bangladesh was the runner-up at the event organised by the Crime Reporters’ Association of Bangladesh or CRAB and sponsored by the Walton Group.

A total of 10 contestants took part at the chess event on the opening of the festival on Wednesday. The slogan of the festival is “Say no to drug, build a healthy life with sports”.

CRAB members are taking part in seven competitions maintaining physical distancing and other health rules at their Dhaka office. The other events are carom, bridge, shooting, mini marathon, badminton and football.

FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn, executive director of Walton Group (games, sports and marketing), inaugurated the festival. CRAB President Abul Khayer, General Secretary Asaduzzaman Biku, Finance Secretary Abu Hena Rasel and others were present.

Walton brand Marcel is also a partner of the festival.