bdnews24.com’s Kamal Talukdar wins chess competition in Walton-CRAB Sports Festival 2020
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Dec 2020 02:15 AM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2020 02:18 AM BdST
Kamal Hossain Talukdar, a senior correspondent with bdnews24.com, has won the chess competition in the Walton-CRAB Sports Festival 2020.
Sazzad Hossain of Alokito Bangladesh was the runner-up at the event organised by the Crime Reporters’ Association of Bangladesh or CRAB and sponsored by the Walton Group.
A total of 10 contestants took part at the chess event on the opening of the festival on Wednesday. The slogan of the festival is “Say no to drug, build a healthy life with sports”.
FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn, executive director of Walton Group (games, sports and marketing), inaugurated the festival. CRAB President Abul Khayer, General Secretary Asaduzzaman Biku, Finance Secretary Abu Hena Rasel and others were present.
Walton brand Marcel is also a partner of the festival.
- Qatar to inaugurate World Cup stadium on Dec 18
- Gladbach in ‘final’ against Real
- The long shadow of Diego Maradona
- Argentines celebrate Maradona with tattoos
- Hazard sidelined with thigh injury
- Spurs back on top, Arsenal lose, Cavani inspires Man Utd win
- Offices of Maradona’s doctor raided
- Messi imitated Maradona’s skills but not his lifestyle
Most Read
- Jamalpur’s Shampa pulled rickshaw-van to provide for family. PM Hasina comes to her rescue
- Grameenphone in deal with edotco to set up 500 towers
- India plans dam on Brahmaputra to offset Chinese construction upstream
- Complications persist over tuition fees in private schools, colleges after government notice
- Unique Group boss Noor Ali, wife secure bail after surrendering to court
- Arrest order issued for Baul singer Rita Dewan in digital security case
- Employees of two foreign airlines are involved in human trafficking from Bangladesh: police
- UN says it has 'limited information' on Rohingya relocation to Bhasan Char
- Liberation War affairs minister warns Islamists against opposing Bangabandhu’s statue
- Bangladesh to hold 100-day online quiz competition on Bangabandhu