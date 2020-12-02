Qatar to inaugurate fourth World Cup stadium on Dec 18

The date coincides with Qatar National Day and the country is scheduled to host the 2022 World Cup final exactly two years later.

The 40,000-capacity venue will host seven World Cup matches up to the round of 16.

"Our World Cup preparations remain on track, with 90% of infrastructure projects completed," Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of Qatar's organising body for the World Cup, said in a statement.

"We look forward to unveiling more stadiums next year."

After the World Cup, the precinct surrounding Al Rayyan, which includes six training pitches, will be transformed into a regional sporting hub for the local community.