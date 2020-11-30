Offices of Diego Maradona’s doctor raided over his death

Prosecutors requested a search warrant for the doctor, Leopoldo Luque, after collecting evidence and interviewing Maradona’s relatives, according to a statement by the prosecutor’s office in San Isidro, Buenos Aires province. The statement did not provide more details.

It was the latest soap-operatic turn since Maradona, 60, died Wednesday, plunging Argentina into three days of national mourning. Widely perceived as one of the game’s best players, Maradona had a rags-to-riches story that took him from a poor neighbourhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires to global celebrity, a journey that resonated with many Argentines.

Tens of thousands gathered in lines that were 20 blocks deep Thursday to pay their last respects as Maradona’s body lay in state at the presidential palace.

Representatives said Maradona had died from a heart attack at his home in Tigre, north of Buenos Aires. The star had been plagued with medical problems and underwent brain surgery this month.

But for many his death remained a surprise, and theories, scandals and suspicions of foul play began emerging afterward.

An ambulance took more than half an hour to arrive, Matias Morla, a lawyer for Maradona, said Thursday, calling it “criminal idiocy” and adding that he would request an investigation into the death. Prosecutors have disputed that timeline and said the ambulance arrived in 12 minutes.

Another former doctor for Maradona, Alfredo Cahe, called his death “unusual,” adding that a doctor should have been stationed in his room and that Maradona should have stayed in the hospital after his operation.

Luque disputes that allegation, claiming no one could force Maradona to stay in the hospital against his will.

Talking to reporters Sunday afternoon, Luque said he had he cooperated with law enforcement and was ready to answer any questions from prosecutors.

Luque, a neurosurgeon, painted a picture of a football superstar who was “very difficult” and had to be convinced to take care of his health. Maradona “kicked me out of his house many times,” he added.

