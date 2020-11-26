Final farewell to Maradona

Heartbroken fans of Diego Maradona around the world mourn the Argentine soccer legend's death, praying, laying flowers and singing patriotic and sport chants. Maradona was globally famed as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, but at home he was idolised as a god.

Photographs of the late soccer legend Diego Maradona are projected on the Kirchner Cultural Centre, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 25, 2020. REUTERS

People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Alberto J Armando "La Bombonera" stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 25, 2020. REUTERS

People decorate a statue of Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona before a prayer meeting, in Kolkata, India, Nov 26, 2020. REUTERS

A fan takes a photo of a mural showing late Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, who was the team's coach, at the Dorados stadium in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Nov 25, 2020. REUTERS

Fans gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 25, 2020. REUTERS

People mourn soccer legend Diego Maradona outside the morgue where his body is being held, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 25, 2020. REUTERS

People mourn soccer legend Diego Maradona outside the morgue where his body is being held, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 25, 2020. REUTERS

People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 25, 2020. REUTERS

Garbage collectors mourn the death of Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona, at the Obelisk of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 25, 2020. REUTERS

A fan of soccer legend Diego Maradona point to a banner reading "My neighbourhood Villa Fiorito," in the low income neighbourhood Villa Fiorito where Maradona spent his childhood, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 25, 2020. REUTERS

A fan mourns the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium, in Rosario, Argentina, Nov 25, 2020. REUTERS

A fan mourns the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Alberto J. Armando "La Bombonera" stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 25, 2020. REUTERS

People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 25, 2020. REUTERS

A woman holds a picture of soccer legend Diego Maradona as a teenager and his teammates from Estrella Roja, in the low income neighbourhood Villa Fiorito where Maradona spent his childhood, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 25, 2020. REUTERS

A fan of soccer legend Diego Maradona holds an old newspaper clip of Maradona in the low income neighbourhood Villa Fiorito, where Maradona spent his childhood, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 25, 2020. REUTERS

People gather outside the house where soccer legend Diego Maradona spent his childhood, as an artist paints a mural of Maradona, in the low income neighbourhood of Villa Fiorito, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 25, 2020. REUTERS

A fan lights a tribute as they gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona at the Obelisk of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 25, 2020. The words on the banner read as "God Lives". REUTERS

A fan wearing a face mask with a logo of Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona gathers to mourn his death, at the Obelisk of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 25, 2020. REUTERS

A rose is placed next to a banner of Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona as fans gather to mourn his death, at the Obelisk of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 25, 2020. REUTERS

People gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, Nov 25, 2020. REUTERS

A Diego Maradona shirt is seen in the stands during a Champions League match, Group A - Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow, in Madrid, Nov 25, 2020. REUTERS

General view of a minute's silence in memory of Diego Maradona before a Champions League match, Group C - Olympiacos v Manchester City at Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece, Nov 25, 2020. REUTERS

A woman reacts as she holds a book "Yo soy el Diego" (I am the Diego) outside the house where Diego Maradona was staying, in Tigre, on the outskirt of Buenos Aires, Argentina November 25, 2020. REUTERS

A fan of Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona blows a kiss at a picture of Maradona outside the clinic where he underwent brain surgery, in Olivos, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina November 6, 2020. REUTERS

Twin sisters Mara and Dona Rotundo, fans of Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona and who are named after him, embrace outside the clinic where Maradona underwent brain surgery, in Olivos, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 5, 2020. REUTERS

Fans of Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona hang up a banner with his portrait outside a hospital where he was admitted due to being anemic and dehydrated, according to his personal physician, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 3, 2020. REUTERS