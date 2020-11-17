Luis Suarez tests positive for COVID-19 before WC qualifier v Brazil
Published: 17 Nov 2020 03:41 AM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2020 03:41 AM BdST
Atletico Madrid and Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19, the Uruguay national team said in a statement on Monday.
Uruguay's statement said top scorer Suarez and stand-in goalkeeper Rodrigo Munoz plus a staff member had tested positive. Other members of the squad had all tested negative ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at home to Brazil.
The statement added that both players and the staff member were in good health and said the team had followed protocol and taken the appropriate measures following the results.
Suarez, who scored a penalty in Uruguay's 3-0 win over Colombia on Friday, is now ruled out of the match with Brazil.
He will almost certainly also miss his club's La Liga match against his former club Barcelona on Nov 21.
The Uruguayan is Atletico's joint-top scorer this season alongside Joao Felix, grabbing five goals since switching from Barca on a free transfer in September.
Suarez is the latest high-profile player to test positive for the virus during an international break, after Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was infected while on duty with Egypt.
Last month, Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive while representing Portugal and was forced to miss several games for Juventus.
Most Read
- ‘Rumble in the Bronx’ fight club drew 200. The sheriff shut it down
- Young Bangladesh cricketer Sajib dies by suicide
- Nighttime crimes, accidents surge on key Dhaka flyover devoid of streetlights
- Former Deputy Speaker Shawkat Ali dies at 84
- We can stop COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope
- UK PM Johnson says he is well and will govern by Zoom after COVID-19 contact
- Bangladesh to deploy mobile courts in Dhaka to enforce mask rules
- Bangladesh logs 2,139 virus cases, 21 deaths in a day
- Why BNP is ‘back in the business of burning buses’, asks Hasina
- Bangladesh resumes tax return filings online amid pandemic