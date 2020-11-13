Bangladesh ease past Nepal to mark return to international football

After Nabib Newaz gave the hosts the lead in the first half, substitute Mahbubur Rahman sealed the win in the second half in the first of the two friendly encounters at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Friday.

After an opportunity went begging a minute ago, Newaz latched onto a Saad Uddin cross from the right and sent the ball home in the 10th minute.

Nepal, who were without eight of their first choices due to the coronavirus, spent the rest of the half under pressure from the men in green.

The home side doubled their lead from a counter-attack when Sohel Rana freed Mahbubur, who replaced debutant Suman Reza, with a delicate pass. Mahbubur blazed away into the box from the left and sent the crowd into jubilation with a cool finish at the far post in the 80th minute.

Bangladesh suffered defeats against Nepal in the SAAF Championship’s 2013 and 2018 editions. The Bangladesh Under-23 team, too, went on to lose to their Himalayan neighbours in the last South Asian Games, making Friday’s victory all the more satisfying for Jamie Day’s men.

Before this, Bangladesh had played their last competitive match on Jan 23 this year, when they were thrashed 3-0 by Burundi in the semi-finals of the Bangabandhu Gold Cup

The teams will clash again on Tuesday in the final game of the series organised to mark Bangabandhu's birth centenary.