Argentina's Palacios suffers spinal fracture in Paraguay draw
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Nov 2020 05:59 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2020 05:59 PM BdST
Argentina midfielder Exequiel Palacios fractured a bone in his lower back during the 1-1 draw with Paraguay in Thursday's World Cup qualifier, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed on Friday.
Palacios sustained the injury in an aerial duel with Angel Romero in the first half of the contest at La Bombonera and was replaced by Giovani Lo Celso, who took the corner from which Nicolas Gonzalez headed home Argentina's equaliser.
The AFA did not specify how long Palacios would be out for, adding that the 22-year-old Bayer Leverkusen player's condition would be monitored in hospital.
"The player suffered direct trauma to the left paravertebral lumbar area, verifying a fracture of the transverse processes of the lumbar spine," the AFA said in a statement https://www.afa.com.ar/es/posts/parte-medico-de-exequiel-palacios.
Argentina are away to Peru next Tuesday while Paraguay host pointless Bolivia.
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Dec 19 in pandemic
- Arsonists torch nine buses as Dhaka-18 goes to by-election
- AL’s Habib wins Dhaka-18, Nasim’s son Joy wins Sirajganj-1 by-elections
- Jagannath University student faked her abduction: CID
- Actor Azizul Hakim goes on life support with COVID-19 illness
- Assam insurgent Drishti Rajkhowa surrenders in blow to Paresh-led faction
- Lalmonirhat mob lynching probe finds no evidence Jewel disrespected Quran
- US Embassy resumes limited student visas for Bangladeshi applicants
- Thai hotel that put American in jail gets new label on Tripadvisor
- Biden ignores Trump to build team with eye on raging pandemic