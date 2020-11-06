Kane scores 200th goal for Spurs in win over Ludogorets
Published: 06 Nov 2020 03:33 AM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2020 03:33 AM BdST
Harry Kane bagged his 200th goal for Tottenham Hotspur as they breezed to a 3-1 victory away to Bulgarian side Ludogorets in Europa League Group J on Thursday.
After being criticised by manager Jose Mourinho for last week's listless 1-0 defeat by Royal Antwerp, Tottenham were far sharper as they dominated the first half with Kane and Lucas Moura both on target.
Kane headed in Moura's corner after 13 minutes to reach another milestone for the club in his 300th appearance.
He then linked with Gareth Bale before laying on an easy finish for Moura in the 33rd minute.
Kane was rested for the second half and Claudiu Keseru halved the deficit with a goal for the hosts four minutes after the interval but Giovani Lo Celso restored Tottenham's two-goal cushion after an assist by substitute Son Heung-min.
Tottenham have six points from three games, level with Antwerp who face LASK later on Thursday.
