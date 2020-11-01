World No. 2 Halep tests positive for COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Nov 2020 03:25 AM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2020 03:25 AM BdST
World number two Simona Halep tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is recovering well from her mild symptoms.
"Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19," the 29-year-old Romanian said on Twitter on Saturday. "I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms.
"I feel good ... we will get through this together."
The former world number one did not travel to New York for this year's U.S. Open Grand Slam due to health concerns over the pandemic.
Halep, who won the French Open in 2018 and is the reigning Wimbledon champion, made the trip to Paris for the claycourt Grand Slam but went down to eventual champion Iga Swiatek in the fourth round at Roland Garros this month.
The Women's WTA Tour has a tournament scheduled in Austria from Nov. 9 but Halep had said her 2020 season was over following her French Open defeat.
Most Read
- Saudi to reform kafala worker sponsorship system in 2021
- Bangladesh mob beats, burns man to death on blasphemy charges
- Narayanganj mosque committee chief arrested over AC blasts
- Dhaka traders sell new potatoes at Tk 150 per kg, old produces cross fixed price levels again
- Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90
- Bangladesh student accused of hurting Islamic sentiments goes missing
- Mirpur zoo reopens Sunday after 8-month shutdown
- Strong earthquake kills 19 people in Turkey and Greek islands
- Bangladesh opens probe into mob lynching of ‘mentally ill’ man accused of blasphemy
- Bangladesh bracing for double whammy of coronavirus and dengue infections in winter